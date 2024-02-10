GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Forest department in shambles: K. Surendran

February 10, 2024 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The death of a man in a wild elephant attack in Wayanad shows that the Forest department is in total shambles, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran has said.

Speaking to reporters in Alappuzha on Saturday, the BJP leader ridiculed State Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran stating he did not even know “how many legs an elephant has”.

“It is a crying shame that in Kerala humans are trampled to death by elephants. Despite having modern equipment, incidents involving wild animals continue to happen in the State. The Wild Life (Protection) Act is not followed. The criminal negligence of the Forest department has resulted in frequent wild animal attacks,” Mr. Surendran said.

He said the State Forest department was lagging in every aspect of curbing the incidents of attacks by wild animals. “What happened at Mananthavady in Wayanad is a serious dereliction of duty. Forest department officials are not given proper training,” Mr. Surendran said, adding that the State government was a “total failure” on all fronts.

The BJP State president criticised Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil and Revenue Minister K. Rajan for terming Bharat rice supply an election stunt. Mr. Surendran said that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was trying to save his daughter in the Exalogic kickback scam by moving the court using taxpayers money. Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan is trying to scuttle the investigation against the Chief Minister’s daughter, he said.

Mr. Surendran alleged that former Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac had looted the State in the name of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board. “His foreign connections should be probed. He has received kickbacks,” Mr. Surendran said.

