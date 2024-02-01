GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Forest department has received no land donations: Kerala Forest Minister

February 01, 2024 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The government has not received any land donations from private individuals or organisations, Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran has said.

In a statement submitted in the Assembly on Thursday, Mr. Saseendran said the department had received a proposal from the conservation organisation Voices for Asian Elephants to hand over 1.6323 hectares of land that it purchased from private individuals in the Nilambur south forest division. However, no land has been transferred to the government yet.

He was responding to a question raised by Nilambur MLA P.V. Anvar who sought details regarding the activities of the US-based organisation founded by elephant conservationist Sangita Iyer.

