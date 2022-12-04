Forest department finds rosewood timber from land owned by local body member

December 04, 2022 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST

The tree was felled from a plantation-owned land, an act deemed unlawful; case registered against the local body member, also a CPI local leader

The Hindu Bureau

The Forest department officials registered a case against a local body member after the officials of Kumily range unearthed 13 pieces of rosewood timber from a land owned by him at Murukkady, near Kumily.

According to Kumily range officer Anil Kumar, the rosewood trees were kept in pits dug in the land situated on Kumily-Murukkady road, owned by Kumily grama panchayat member A. Kabeer. The search was after a tip-off regarding the presence of the timber. A. Kabeer is a Communist Party of India (CPI) member representing the Rosapookandam ward under Kumily panchayat.

Mr. Anil Kumar said the rosewood trees were felled from the land owned by MMJ plantation. The act was unlawful, as felling trees from plantation-owned lands was prohibited. “ The Forest department sought details from Kumily village officer on the status of the land from which the tree was felled,” said Mr Kumar, adding after getting the report, the Forest department will take further steps.

According to Forest officials, the department submitted a letter to the Revenue department after receiving details of large-scale tree felling from the plantation lands. “The Revenue department has not yet provided a reply to the Forest department over the status of such lands,” said the source.

