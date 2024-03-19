Forest department continues efforts to chase tusker Padayappa back to forest

March 19, 2024 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Forest department continues its mission to chase wild tusker Padayappa back to forest from the residential areas in Munnar.

The department plans to purchase aircraft-model drone cameras to monitor the wild elephant’s movements. According to officials, the tusker has damaged several shops, blocked vehicles, and terrorised local residents in the past month. A team is closely monitoring the movements of the tusker with the help of drone cameras and is trying to chase it back to forest.

High Range Circle Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) Arun R.S. said that a team from Mumbai was providing drone support to monitor the movements of the tusker. “The trial monitoring is progressing with two aircraft-model drones — one each of 5-km and 15-km ranges — with night vision. If it succeeds, the department will purchase drone cameras, which can be used to monitor the movements of Padayappa and other wild elephants in Munnar,” said the official.

He said the plan was to chase the tusker into the Eravikulam National Park, where enough food and water was available. “The musth period of Padayappa has almost ended, and we hope that the aggressive behaviour of the tusker will reduce in the coming days.”

According to Forest department sources, the cost of the aircraft-model drones is around ₹60 lakh. “The Forest department is eyeing support from the CSR funds of the corporate companies to purchase the equipment. The drones will help track the live movements of the wild elephants in Munnar and avoid man-animal conflicts,” said the source.

Devikulam range officer P.V. Vegi said the monitoring team submitted live updates to higher officials, and if the tusker entered human habitations, the department would issue alerts to the people.

According to sources, the fruit shops at Mattupetty attract the tusker. “The shops store fruits such as pineapple, watermelon, apple, and grape, which attract the tusker. In Rajamala, near Munnar, the vendors have stopped storing fruits at the shops during night, and the tusker has stopped raiding these shops,” said the source.

According to sources, there have been discussions on tranquilising the tusker and shifting it to deep forest. But a section launched a ‘Save Padayappa’ campaign demanding that the tusker should not be moved from Munnar.

