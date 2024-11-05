Forest department completes preparations for Sabarimala pilgrimage

From setting up information centres to relocating wild boars from the pilgrimage zone, the Forest department is putting in place extensive arrangements to assist pilgrims heading for Sabarimala, a hill temple situated within the Periyar Tiger Reserve.

A meeting led by Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran has designated the Chief Conservator of Forests and Field Director of Project Tiger, Kottayam, as the department’s State-level coordinator for the pilgrimage. Control rooms will be established at Pampa and Sannidhanam, managed by an Assistant Conservator of Forests.

Approximately 90 wild boars have been relocated from the pilgrimage area to deeper forest zones to ensure the safety of devotees. Hazardous trees along trekking routes have been removed, and Rapid Response Teams have been deployed at Pullumedu, Plappally, Pampa, and Sannidhanam.

Information Centres are planned along the forest routes to the hill temple, specifically at Sathram, Azhuthakadavu, Mukkuzhy, and Plappally. A 48-member elephant squad and a five-member snake rescue team will be stationed for added safety. 135 pilgrim amenity centres, staffed by 1,500 personnel, will be available, with 100 eco-guards to manage plastic waste and mitigate human-wildlife conflicts. Eco-shops offering food will also be set up along the forest routes.

An updated version of the Ayyan mobile app has been launched, providing essential information such as locations for medical aid, drinking water access, wildlife sighting updates, and nearby help points.

Plans are afoot to install AI-based, real-time monitoring cameras along forest paths to Sabarimala, enhancing wildlife presence detection. A safety audit of the steep Sathram-Uppupara-Sannidhanam trail has been completed in partnership with the State Disaster Management Authority.

Over the years, the Forest department has observed a notable rise in pilgrims choosing the traditional forest routes from Erumely and Sathram. Last season, the number of pilgrims taking the Sathram route surged by 125%, with a similarly significant increase recorded from Erumely too.

Meanwhile, the Kottayam district administration has fixed prices for vegetarian food items to be sold at various stop-over points for Sabarimala pilgrims in the district following consultations with the Hotel and Restaurants Association and the departments concerned.