Forest department buckles under pressure, decides to capture PT-7

January 02, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - PALAKKAD

A new team of experts will reach Dhoni on Wednesday to capture and tame the elephant; a new kraal would be prepared for taming of the tusker

The Hindu Bureau

The Forest department on Monday withdrew its decision not to capture the rogue elephant codenamed PT-7 (Palakkad Tusker-7) following protests from the people of Dhoni, Akathethara, Mundur, and neighbouring regions.

Although the Forest department had decided to capture PT-7, which has been causing a nightmare for the people for months on end, and convert it into a kumki by taming it, the authorities on Saturday chose to drive the elephant permanently into the forest instead of capturing it.

However, the decision angered the people as well as the politicians. They protested and planned demonstrations against the Forest authorities.

Buckling under pressure, the Chief Wildlife Warden on Monday issued an order to capture PT-7 by tranquiliser-darting, and place it in a kraal at Dhoni.

Earlier the Forest department had planned and prepared a kraal at Muthanga, Wayanad, to tame the elephant after capturing it and transporting it.

A new team of experts will reach Dhoni on Wednesday to capture and tame the elephant at Dhoni. A new kraal would be prepared for taming of PT-7 at Dhoni, said Forest officials.

