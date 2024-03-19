Forest authorities in Kollam takes steps to ensure water for wildlife during summer

March 19, 2024 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - KOLLAM

As summer advances Forest department has stepped up various measures to control human-animal conflict in Thenmala, Anchal, Pathanapuram and Kulathupuzha areas that have been reporting multiple incidents of late. According to residents, wild animals, especially elephants, have been straying into human habitats in search of water and fodder. In order to curb incursions the Forest department has been adopting multiple mitigation steps and at present works to create water holes and rejuvenate ponds inside forest stretches are ongoing in all ranges.

“Apart from recharging available water sources, the department is constructing new check dams, ponds and brushwood dams. We are also trying to desilt all major waterbodies to keep them full. The idea is to increase water availability and storage capacity so that the animals will not come out forest area,” said a senior forest official. He adds that the department is also contemplating creation of artificial reservoirs that will be replenished regularly. “States like Tamil Nadu have done that to ensure adequate water supply for wildlife,” he said.

Since the State is experience extreme summer temperatures, extra steps are being taken to protect and conserve marshy lands. Many of the marshes are infested with invasive exotic weeds and they will be removed for maintaining water table and ensure fodder for wild herbivores. According to officials, special attention will be given to Myristica swamps, the rare forest ecosystem seen in Kulathupuzha and Anchal forest ranges of the district.

“Apart from routine summer works, this year we have launched some additional activities to minimise the conflict,” the official said. While reports of conflict keep coming from Thenmala, Kulathupuzha and Anchal, the department is also planning some mitigation measures in association with other departments and LSGs. “As a measure to prevent elephant incursions we will set up elephant proof trenches (EPTs) in forest fringes. This will be a joint initiative,” the official said.