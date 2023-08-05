Forensic student accuses HoD of harassment, Health Minister’s office intervenes

August 05, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Government Medical College, Kottayam, landed in a controversy on Saturday after a first-year postgraduate student of Forensic Medicine openly accused the head of the Forensic Medicine department of harassment and intimidation, taking the student to the verge of suicide.

The controversy followed a social media post by the student, identified as Vineeth Kumar V.H. In the post, he has accused Liza John, head of the department (HoD), of torturing him continuously for weeks, which had taken him to the verge of committing suicide. Despite lodging complaints with the college Principal and the vice-principal, no action was taken, it was alleged.

“Had I committed suicide, I would have received justice from the authorities concerned. I, however, did not do that, thanks to the power of those showering love on me,” read the post.

The office of the Health Minister, which took a serious note of the issue, has intervened and sought an explanation from the college authorities. Following this, a meeting of the grievance redressal committee was convened immediately to discuss the matter.

When contacted, the college Principal, S. Sankar, said the student had however been convinced about his misunderstandings. “The student has agreed to withdraw the social media post as well as his complaint unconditionally. Hence, the case has been closed,” he said.

Official sources, however, maintained that the issue was settled after the HoD tendered an apology before the complaints redressal cell. “Though the issue has been settled for the time being, the complainant is insisting on removing the accused professor from supervising his examinations,” they said.