Forensic report points to presence of petrol inside car that caught fire in Kannur

March 03, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - KANNUR

The forensic team of the police submitted a report in the Kannur Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Wednesday that the samples collected from the car that caught fire killing a pregnant woman and her husband in Kannur has confirmed the presence of petrol.

A copy of the forensic report was also received by the Kannur City police, which is investigating the case.

In the incident that happened on February 2, Prajith (32) of Kuttiyatoor Karambu and his pregnant wife Reesha (26) were charred to death. They were rushing to the hospital after Reesha experienced labour pain. However, a kilometre away from the hospital, the car caught fire.

The fire was very intense and despite efforts by local people and relatives, who narrowly escaped by opening the back door of the vehicle, could not save the couple.

Inflammable substance

In the preliminary investigation, the Motor Vehicles department found that the fire could have been triggered by a short circuit in the wires near the dashboard. They suspected that the reason for the intense fire could be some inflammable materials inside the car.

During the investigation, bottles containing petrol were found by the forensic team. There were two bottles. While one burned, the other was intact, said Regional Transport Officer E.S. Unnikrishnan.

However, the reports were denied by the parents of the deceased.