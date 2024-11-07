ADVERTISEMENT

Forensic expert testifies paraquat poisoning led to Sharon Raj’s death

Published - November 07, 2024 08:48 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Victim had suffered from no prior co-morbidities, says Dhanya Raveendran, forensic surgeon of the Thiruvananthapuram police

The Hindu Bureau

The consumption of paraquat, a deadly herbicide, had resulted in Sharon Raj’s death due to organ failure, Dhanya Raveendran, forensic surgeon of the Thiruvananthapuram police who conducted the autopsy, testified before the trial court.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Raveendran also stated that the victim had suffered from no prior co-morbidities. The herbicide had poison that severely damaged his kidney, liver, and lungs. She also cited studies on paraquat poisoning by renowned toxicology expert V.V. Pillay.

Referring to the absence of toxins in the viscera and blood of the victim, the surgeon testified before Neyyattinkara Additional District Judge A.M. Basheer that 90% of the toxic chemical is bound to be discharged by the human body within 24 hours of its consumption. No trace of paraquat was found in Sharon’s blood after conducting dialysis thrice.

The testimony appeared to bolster the prosecution’s theory against the prime accused Greeshma, who allegedly provided Sharon an Ayurvedic tonic laced with the herbicide.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Senior civil police officer Anitha, who had seized a mobile phone used by Greeshma, identified her during the trial. She had handed over the phone to the Crime Branch Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP), the investigation officer in the case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US