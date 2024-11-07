Forensic expert testifies paraquat poisoning led to Sharon Raj’s death

The consumption of paraquat, a deadly herbicide, had resulted in Sharon Raj’s death due to organ failure, Dhanya Raveendran, forensic surgeon of the Thiruvananthapuram police who conducted the autopsy, testified before the trial court.

Dr. Raveendran also stated that the victim had suffered from no prior co-morbidities. The herbicide had poison that severely damaged his kidney, liver, and lungs. She also cited studies on paraquat poisoning by renowned toxicology expert V.V. Pillay.

Referring to the absence of toxins in the viscera and blood of the victim, the surgeon testified before Neyyattinkara Additional District Judge A.M. Basheer that 90% of the toxic chemical is bound to be discharged by the human body within 24 hours of its consumption. No trace of paraquat was found in Sharon’s blood after conducting dialysis thrice.

The testimony appeared to bolster the prosecution’s theory against the prime accused Greeshma, who allegedly provided Sharon an Ayurvedic tonic laced with the herbicide.

Senior civil police officer Anitha, who had seized a mobile phone used by Greeshma, identified her during the trial. She had handed over the phone to the Crime Branch Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP), the investigation officer in the case.