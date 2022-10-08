Foreign varsities’ labs will be made accessible to researchers: CM

The Hindu Bureau
October 08, 2022 22:48 IST

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said the State government will explore options to enable research scholars in Kerala to utilise high-end laboratory facilities in foreign universities.

A proposal in this regard came up during a meeting the high-level touring delegation led by the Chief Minister had with a group of researchers, academics, and doctors at Bergen in Norway on Saturday. The academic community stressed the benefits of such flexibility enjoyed by those who pursued higher education in the Scandinavian country.

Following the discussion, Mr. Vijayan also announced the decision to launch an information system to provide higher education aspirants with details on research fellowships provided by the Central and the State governments. Many participants highlighted the lack of knowledge regarding such schemes among students in Kerala.

