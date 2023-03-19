ADVERTISEMENT

Foreign universities: MES urges govt. to ensure academic quality

March 19, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Muslim Educational Society (MES) has urged the government to set up a mechanism to ensure academic quality while allowing foreign universities to operate in the country.

A release quoting MES president P.A. Fazal Gafoor said on Sunday that existing reservation criteria should be followed during the admission process. He was addressing the general body meeting of the society at Perinthalmanna the previous day. The meeting decided to provide reservation benefits for differently-abled people in aided schools and colleges run by the MES in line with the government’s directions. The MES also decided to start new colleges in Alappuzha and Thiruvananthapuram in the next academic year.

