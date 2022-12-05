Foreign tourists reach Alappuzha in 16 caravans

December 05, 2022 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

A group of 35 foreign tourists who are on a 50,000-km ‘automobile expedition’ from Istanbul in Turkey to Darwin in Australia paid a brief visit to Alappuzha on Sunday. The group reached the Venice of East in 16 caravans in the morning. They later experienced a houseboat ride, enjoyed pristine backwaters, village life and local cuisine. The group is expected to travel through 17 countries in 365 days. After visiting places in India they will head to Nepal. Several members of the group are travelling across the globe in caravans for the past several years.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US