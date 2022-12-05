Foreign tourists reach Alappuzha in 16 caravans

  1. EPaper
December 05, 2022 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

A group of 35 foreign tourists who are on a 50,000-km ‘automobile expedition’ from Istanbul in Turkey to Darwin in Australia paid a brief visit to Alappuzha on Sunday. The group reached the Venice of East in 16 caravans in the morning. They later experienced a houseboat ride, enjoyed pristine backwaters, village life and local cuisine. The group is expected to travel through 17 countries in 365 days. After visiting places in India they will head to Nepal. Several members of the group are travelling across the globe in caravans for the past several years.

