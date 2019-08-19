Foreign tour operators to explore tie-ups in N. Malabar

Around 60 tour operators from various countries will visit north Malabar to have a closer look at the tourism potential of the region and find business partners.

Informing this in a press release on Monday, the Bekal Resorts Development Corporation (BRDC) said operators from Germany, France, United States, Italy, Japan, Austria, Bulgaria, Denmark, Hungary, Poland, Russia, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Sweden, Thailand, and Taiwan would reach the Kannur International Airport on October 24 and tour the region till October 26.

A business-to-business meet will be held at Bekal on October 24 as part of a programme in the region being conducted in connection with the Ayurveda Ambassadors’ Tour organised by the Ayurveda Promotion Society. The programme in the region is held in association with BRDC, Taj and LaLiT resorts at Bekal, Kairali Heritage here, and various tourism entrepreneurs under BRDC’s Small and Medium Industries Leveraging Experiential (SMiLE) Tourism. Entrepreneurs interested in participating in the meet and interacting with the visiting tour operators for exploring business partnerships can register their names by email (brdc@bekaltourism.com) before August 31.

The release said those running Ayurveda hospitals, clinics and training centres, tourism-based hotels, resorts, houseboats, and farms could attend the meet.