Kerala

Foreign tour operators to explore tie-ups in N. Malabar

more-in

Delegations to visit the region in October

Around 60 tour operators from various countries will visit north Malabar to have a closer look at the tourism potential of the region and find business partners.

Informing this in a press release on Monday, the Bekal Resorts Development Corporation (BRDC) said operators from Germany, France, United States, Italy, Japan, Austria, Bulgaria, Denmark, Hungary, Poland, Russia, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Sweden, Thailand, and Taiwan would reach the Kannur International Airport on October 24 and tour the region till October 26.

A business-to-business meet will be held at Bekal on October 24 as part of a programme in the region being conducted in connection with the Ayurveda Ambassadors’ Tour organised by the Ayurveda Promotion Society. The programme in the region is held in association with BRDC, Taj and LaLiT resorts at Bekal, Kairali Heritage here, and various tourism entrepreneurs under BRDC’s Small and Medium Industries Leveraging Experiential (SMiLE) Tourism. Entrepreneurs interested in participating in the meet and interacting with the visiting tour operators for exploring business partnerships can register their names by email (brdc@bekaltourism.com) before August 31.

The release said those running Ayurveda hospitals, clinics and training centres, tourism-based hotels, resorts, houseboats, and farms could attend the meet.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
tourism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 19, 2019 11:24:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/foreign-tour-operators-to-explore-tie-ups-in-n-malabar/article29163821.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY