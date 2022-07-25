Foreign team visits Alappuzha to study waste management system

A foreign delegation has visited Alappuzha municipality to study the waste management system in the civic body.

The 14-member team, seven each from Sri Lanka and Nepal, along with members of the Centre for Environment and Development, Thiruvananthapuram, visited the decentralised wastewater treatment system (DEWATS) at Chathanad and the material collection facility of Haritha Karma Sena at Alissery on Sunday. They studied various activities under the Alappuzha model waste management system.

The visit was part of an inter-governmental project involving India, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Switzerland on waste management.

The DEWATS implemented jointly by Kerala Institute of Local Administration and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay had helped the municipality bag the best small city in ‘innovation and best practices' in the country award in Swachh Survekshan 2020.

As part of DEWATS, individual toilets for each household and a wastewater system to treat black and grey water were constructed at Chathanad. Besides an aerobic composting unit to deal with biodegradable waste was also built there.

Alappuzha municipal health officer K.P. Varghese, health wing officials Sumesh Pavithran, Tenshi Sebastian, A.S. Gireesh, C.V. Raghu, and others accompanied the team during its visit.