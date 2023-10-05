Foreign students accorded warm welcome at Kerala University

October 05, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The University of Kerala accorded a warm welcome to foreign students at a ceremony held on its campus.

The university, which has been working towards positioning itself as a vibrant hub for cultural exchange and intellectual discourse for international students, received a record 1,600 applications for admissions with scholarships provided by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) this year.

After a thorough scrutiny, the university has admitted 78 students, out of which 27 students will pursue undergraduate, 30 postgraduate and 21 PhD programmes. The intake of foreign students has increased from 49 each in 2021-22 and 2022-23.

According to Sabu Joseph, the director of the university’s Centre for Global Academics, which streamlines international student admission, around 160 students from 33 countries currently pursue various programmes in the university.

A majority of these students hail from 15 African countries, viz., Lesotho, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Malawi, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Chad, Zambia, Rwanda, Botswana, Namibia, Sudan and Ethiopia.

There are also students from Iran, Iraq, Afghanistan, Yemen, Egypt, Syria, Jordan, Palestine, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Tajikistan, Colombia, U.K. and U.S. The university has dedicated a well-equipped facilitation room in the students amenity centre on the Palayam campus for the benefit of the foreign students.

A farewell programme was also organised for the outgoing international students. Vice-Chancellor in-charge Mohanan Kunnummal, syndicate member K.G. Gopchandran, Radhamany P.M. and Registrar K.S. Anil Kumar were among those who participated.