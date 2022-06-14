Foreign, private investments key to development: Pinarayi

‘Private investors are not enemies, they contribute towards State’s progress’

The Left Democratic Front government is open to receiving foreign and private capital for development, provided it does not endanger the State’s interests, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Inaugurating a two-day workshop organised by the CPI(M)-run EMS Academy here on Tuesday to discuss the party’s Nava Keralam vision document that was unveiled at the recent State conference held in Ernakulam, Mr. Vijayan lamented the conservative mindset that has shunned development projects though investments are key to improving living standards.

Growth model

Declaring the government’s intention to woo private investors, he affirmed that it would not adopt privatisation as a growth model.

“At a time when the Centre has been hell-bent on privatising public sector undertakings, the State government intends to attract investments for infrastructure development and capacity building without abandoning its priorities. As opposed to globalisation, we will pursue means to increase the government’s influence in each sector,” Mr. Vijayan said.

He added that private investors can never be treated as enemies since they contribute towards the State’s development both monetarily and by creating jobs.

Flays UDF, BJP

Accusing the United Democratic Front (UDF) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of working together to disrupt progress, he called for countering attempts to sabotage development projects through political means. He raised caution on the threats faced by major projects such as the SilverLine semi-high speed rail corridor that required the Centre’s nod. While it had adopted a favourable stance earlier, BJP’s protests could endanger the prospects.

While highlighting the potential of local bodies in spurring growth, the CPI(M) Polit Bureau member issued a stern warning against misusing power and funds. Citing the instance of a CPI(M) councillor who demanded a bribe for a permit sought by an industrialist, Mr. Vijayan said: “Such elements that exist within our ranks work against our interests. The party’s name should never be misused for illegal activities such as these. Corrective measures are crucial to rein in such practices that are on the rise.”

He advocated leveraging the ₹2.5-lakh-crore cooperation sector in the State for various development initiatives.

CPI(M) central committee member S. Ramachandran Pillai and EMS Academy director K.N. Ganesh also spoke during the inaugural session. The resolutions on sectors, including industry, agriculture, education, health, local self-governance, cooperation, gender justice, culture and governance that had been approved at the State conference were taken up for detailed discussions.