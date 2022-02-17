Foreign naval officers complete training at Kochi Naval Base
Thirteen officers from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Myanmar and Nigeria completed Anti-Submarine Warfare Specialisation Course at Anti-Submarine Warfare School at the Naval Base here on Thursday.
Commodore Ajay Shekhar Shukla, Commodore Training, Southern Naval Command, reviewed their passing out parade.
Lieutenant K.D. Olopade from the Nigerian Navy was awarded the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command Rolling trophy for standing first in the overall order of merit.
