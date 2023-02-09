Foreign liquor licences: CAG pulls up Excise dept. for revenue loss

February 09, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Failure by the Excise Commissioner to levy fine and regularisation fee from ‘companies’ holding foreign liquor licences which reconstituted their director boards without authorisation led to revenue loss, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India has found.

A test check on 161 companies holding FL3/FL11 licences in 2018-19 and 2019-20 revealed that 17 had added or removed partners on 22 occasions without the permission of the Excise Commissioner, the ‘Combined compliance report of the CAG on revenue sector for the period 2019-21’ tabled in the Assembly on Thursday said.

The Excise Commissioner failed to detect these cases and impose fines which led to a revenue loss of ₹88 lakh, the report said. The Foreign Liquor Rules require firms to pay a fee of ₹1 lakh for reconstitution of partnerships/directors. After the matter was reported to the government in February 2021, ₹14 lakh was recovered from two companies.

The CAG also found a similar revenue loss in the case of hotels holding foreign liquor licences, but not having two-star classification or above, which modified their director boards without permission. In this case, the revenue loss was ₹46 lakh between April 2012 and March 2018.

The CAG report also noted a revenue loss of ₹26 lakh owing to “irregular transfer” of foreign liquor licences ‘‘due to misuse of rules’‘ by the Excise department.