Foreign language classes too set to be part of General Education Department’s digital classes in Kerala

With rare language subjects in higher secondary also getting telecast time, the department will be able to achieve the goal of digital classes for all subjects

Foreign languages such as French, Syriac, Latin, German and Russian are set to be part of the General Education Department’s digital classes.

With rare language subjects in higher secondary also getting telecast time, the department will be able to achieve the goal of digital classes for all subjects.

The State Institute of Educational Technology (SIET) is preparing the classes with the support of the Samagra Shiksha, Kerala. Classes for Arabic, Urdu, Hindi (optional), Malayalam (optional) and Sanskrit are also being produced at SIET.

Classes of special subjects for higher secondary students such as Psychology, Philosophy, Social Work, Statistics, Journalism, Gandian Studies, Geology, Communicative English, Computer Application, Islamic History, Home Science, Electronics and Anthrology are telecast on all days on Doordarshan from 6.30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and 5.30 p.m. to 6 p.m. These are also available on SIET Kerala You Tube channel, said SIET Director B. Aburaj in a statement here on Friday.

400 video classes

Last year too, the SIET had produced classes for language and special subjects for Plus Two students.

This year, more than 400 video classes have been produced. The shooting of all portions in school textbooks will be completed by July 15. The classes will also pay special attention to focus areas prepared for the upcoming Class 11 examinations.