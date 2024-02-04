Foreign fruit finds its way to Kanthalloor farm

February 04, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - IDUKKI

Kanthalloor, known for its extensive cultivation of cool-season vegetables and fruits in the State, has expanded its repertoire by successfully growing Pepino Melon (Solanum muricatum), locally known as sweet cucumber. The Forest department officials identified the fruit during a recent visit to a tribal settlement in Nellippettykudi, part of the Marayur Sandal division.

Marayur Sandal Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) M.G. Vinod Kumar said that during a tribal produce market auction, a new crop received minimal attention and there was no demand for it. The Forest department then bought the produce and took it to the ‘Ila’ provisions store managed by it.

Mr. Kumar, who came to know of the new produce, identified it as Pepino Melon, a foreign fruit from Peru in South America, a commercially viable produce. Ramaraj, a tribal farmer from Nellippettykudi, who cultivated the fruit in nearly 10 cents of land, was planning to destroy it because of the poor demand in the market. Mr. Kumar alerted him about the market potential of Pepino Melon and he decided to continue farming the crop.

Rich in nutrients

Describing it as a Tamarillo (Marathakkali) model fruit plant, Mr. Kumar said that British planters might have introduced it in Munnar and Marayur. Stressing its nutritional richness, especially in vitamins, and its health benefits, including for diabetics, Mr. Kumar said the crop was relatively easy to cultivate and could give yield up to three years.

“Kanthalloor and Marayur are more suitable for Pepino Melon farming. The Forest department will ensure facilities to market the fruit through the Chilla tribal produce market. We hope that through a new fruit, we can revitalise farming practices of the region,” he said.

Mr. Ramaraj came across the Pepino Melon plant at Kammalankudi tribal settlement and was unaware of its foreign origin. “If I get a proper market, I will cultivate the crop. The tribal settlements in the region are suitable for farming the fruit,” he said.

Chilla, an exclusive tribal market under the Marayur forest division, operates every Thursday, facilitating the sale of goods cultivated by tribal communities. Mr. Kumar acknowledged the market’s role in discovering Pepino Melon, emphasising its support for tribal farmers in selling various produce.