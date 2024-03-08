ADVERTISEMENT

Foreign cigarettes seized at Thiruvananthapuram airport

March 08, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Customs officials confiscated 1,200 packets of foreign cigarettes with an estimated value of ₹2.04 lakh from a passenger who arrived at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport from Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

According to official sources, the cigarettes were concealed in two check-in baggage carried by the passenger. Air Customs had seized 100 e-cigarettes worth ₹1 lakh and 39,800 foreign cigarettes worth ₹9.45 lakh last week.

Officials also informed that gold in compound form had been found to be concealed inside the body of a passenger who had arrived fromDammamon March 1. Upon extraction, the compound yielded 992.44 grams of 24-carat gold worth ₹62.74 lakh.

