GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Foreign cigarettes seized at Thiruvananthapuram airport

March 08, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Customs officials confiscated 1,200 packets of foreign cigarettes with an estimated value of ₹2.04 lakh from a passenger who arrived at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport from Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

According to official sources, the cigarettes were concealed in two check-in baggage carried by the passenger. Air Customs had seized 100 e-cigarettes worth ₹1 lakh and 39,800 foreign cigarettes worth ₹9.45 lakh last week.

Officials also informed that gold in compound form had been found to be concealed inside the body of a passenger who had arrived fromDammamon March 1. Upon extraction, the compound yielded 992.44 grams of 24-carat gold worth ₹62.74 lakh.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.