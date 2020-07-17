Foreign airlines under the DGCA scanner

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

17 July 2020 20:54 IST

Some were found to flout norms in flight operations outside Kerala

Foreign carriers engaged in charter operations from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Kerala are under scanner.

This was after the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) found that UAE-based airlines flouted charter standards, SOPs and the agreement between the UAE and the Civil aviation authorities in charter flight operations outside Kerala.

The finding led the authorities here to keep a close watch on Emirates, Etihad, Fly Dubai, and Air Arabia that were given the nod to operate flights to airports in the State for 15 days till July 26.

As per the agreement, the airlines based in the UAE could sell tickets only in one direction. To operate chartered flights, they would need the approval of the State governments and the Indian Embassy. Since June 25, institutions and organisations were barred to apply directly to operate charters from foreign countries.

Despite such an agreement, the DGCA found that foreign carriers based in the UAE were selling tickets online for flights that are supposed to be chartered without taking NOC from the State governments and keeping Indian Embassy in the dark.

However, according to sources in one of the airlines, the charter flight operations to Kerala was as per norms and the agreement. Here, Emirates alone was given permission to operate 50 chartered flights—35 to Cochin and 15 to Thiruvananthapuram international airports—to bring back the remaining stranded Non-Resident Keralites (NoRKs).

“The State government here was quick in handing over the nod to operate the flights till July 26 and to inform the approval granted to the MHA, Embassy and the DGCA. The mechanism in Kerala is well-organised,” they added.

They cited the poor load factor in return flights as a matter of concern for the foreign carriers. Emirates, which got the nod to operate the Boeing 777-300 ER that can carry 482, is operating only one flight daily instead of two to Cochin. The main reason for this is the delay in getting the COVID-19 negative test result of the PCR test conducted not more than 96 hours before departure of flight in ICMR-approved labs.

“The flight that arrived at Cochin had 142 passengers and 99 in the return journey. We hope the flights will be full by next week,” the sources said.

Air India Express is also operating 51 flights for those with valid United Arab Emirate’s Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) entry permit and resident visa from the four airports to return to the emirates.