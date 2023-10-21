HamberMenu
Forcing children to recite any prayer against free thought: Kerala High Court

October 21, 2023 01:48 am | Updated 01:48 am IST - Kochi

The Hindu Bureau
A child is made to write rice as part of the Vidyarambham ritual in Kollam in 2022.

A child is made to write rice as part of the Vidyarambham ritual in Kollam in 2022. | Photo Credit: C. Sureshkumar

The Kerala High Court on Friday observed that forcing or inducing children to write or recite any prayer contrary to their parents’ choice at the Vidyarambham ceremony will be anathema to free thought and freedom of belief.

Justice Devan Ramachandran made the observation while disposing of a writ petition against the format of the application issued by the library committee of the Mattannur municipality in Kannur for a function to initiate children into the world of letters. According to the petition, the format of the application was designed to humiliate certain sections of people.

The court observed that India is a land of religious pluralism — it is what defines us. It takes into its fold varied philosophies, beliefs and ethos with ease; and it has been so for the past several centuries. The event must be conducted by the Mattannur municipality and its library committee implicitly respecting this and the individual choices to be made by the parents.

The court cautioned that any action on their part to cause a tear on the constitutional fabric, ingrained with liberty to all its citizens of thought, expression, belief, faith and worship, can never be countenanced.

The court recorded the submissions of the counsel for the municipality and the library committee that there will be no compulsion on the parent of any children to either participate in the programme or to recite or write any prayer contrary to their beliefs.

The court made it clear that every parent who wants his/her child to participate in the programme will have full choice, either to have their child recite and write any one among the prayers mentioned in the application form or any other of their belief; and the library committee should ensure that it is complied with.

