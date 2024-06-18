ADVERTISEMENT

Foranes to initiate legal action against archbishop Thazhath

Published - June 18, 2024 06:46 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Sixteen forane churches under the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese will initiate legal action against Andrews Thazhath, former apostolic administrator of the Syro-Malabar Church, for his alleged efforts to portray priests and the lay community as joining hands with “extremist fascist” forces.

A person each from all parishes in the 16 foranes will initiate legal action against Thazhath, said Almaya Munnettam, a lay people’s group opposed to the decision of the synod of bishops to impose the unified Mass from July 3.

The decision to initiate legal action was taken at a meeting of Edappally and Kanjoor forane delegates on Tuesday. The lay group reiterated that the synod Mass would not be implemented in the archdiocese as priests and the lay community had decided to stick to the full people-facing Mass.

Almaya Munnettam expressed optimism at what it claimed was several bishops expressing dissent at the recent online synod meeting during which the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese came under criticism. The rebels also claimed that the official Church hierarchy was trying to impose its diktat on the unified Mass in “unethical ways”.  Those behind it — archbishop Thazhath and apostolic administrator Bosco Puthur — must step down from their positions.

Father Joy Ainiyadan, former vicar general of the archdiocese, inaugurated the summit of forane churches. Almaya Munnettam convenor Shaiju Antony presented the theme of the talks. Father Joy Kannampuzha, vicar, presided over the meeting of lay people from the Kanjoor forane. Twenty-one parishes from Kanjoor were represented at the meeting.

