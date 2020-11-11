For Wayanad farmer, paddy field turns canvas

3D replica of birds taking shape on field with Japanese art

A 3D replica of two birds, on the lines of Japanese rice paddy art, is taking shape on a paddy field in Wayanad district.

Praseed Kumar, a progressive farmer from Sulthan Bathery, has created the art work on his paddy field at Kazhambuvayal near Nambikolly under the Nenmeni Krishi Bhavan in the district, with the aim to encourage local youth to take up agriculture.

A few decades ago, Wayanad was known as ‘vayal nadu’ (the land of paddy fields), but later farmers turned to cash crops such as areca nut and the nendran variety of plantain or left their paddy fields fallow due to low profits, said Mr. Kumar. The farmers in Japan, especially those in Inakadate village, began using paddy art to beautify their fields three decades ago. It attracted tourists from various countries and the farmers earned a huge income from tourism, besides the income from rice cultivation, added Mr. Kumar.

This is the fourth consecutive year that Mr. Kumar is creating art works on his rice field. He said he had spent about ₹6,000 for the art work on 40 cents. S. Prasad, an artist from Sulthan Bathery, drew the outline.