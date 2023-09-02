ADVERTISEMENT

Guinness officials felicitate editor of the thickest book in the world

September 02, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

U. Umesh holding the Guinness certificates during a photo session. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

U. Umesh, associate professor of commerce at Amal College of Advanced Studies, Nilambur, was felicitated the other day for the key editorial role he played in compiling articles to create the thickest unpublished book in the world.

The 5.80-metre-thick book that Dr. Umesh and fellow editors prepared for ESN Publications, Chennai, and London Organisation of Skills Development Ltd. won the Guinness World Record for the thickest unpublished book in July this year.

The book having 100,100 pages comprises research articles from various universities in the United Kingdom and India. Dr. Umesh played the lead editor’s role in compiling the book.

Guinness officials felicitated Mr. Umesh at a function held recently in Chennai. The book will be kept at Anna Centenary Library, Chennai.

