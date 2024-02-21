For three years, a technical error in land records remains untraceable

February 21, 2024 08:11 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Tracing an error in a labyrinthine file system involving multiple offices can be quite a task, as a family in the city has learned over the past three years. An untraceable technical error somewhere in the system, due to which a change in the classification of the land after conversion did not get reflected in the records, has led to the family running from pillar to post to rectify it.

According to Ajay S.Kumar, his parents had filed an application in 2021 with the Thiruvananthapuram Collectorate for land status conversion of two pieces of land located in Vattiyurkavu. After the regular procedures, they got two approval papers from the Collectorate and the Thiruvananthapuram taluk indicating that the two pieces of land from paddy land to normal dry land as per the Kerala Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland (Amendment) Act, 2018.

“This process was done for the 10 cents of land owned by my sister Arya S.Kumar and the 8 cents of land owned by my parents. After this, we paid the land tax, and in that, it stated the land status as dry land. But the next year, when we paid the tax, my parents’ land was stated as dry land, the land owned by my sister was stated as paddy field. Since then, we have approached numerous offices to correct this issue, but no one could trace where exactly in the system the error has cropped up, or resolve the issue,” says Mr.Kumar.

Mr.Kumar later filed a complaint with the Chief Minister’s Public Grievance Redressal Cell. In the reply, it was stated that the particular land has already been converted from paddy land to dry land.

“When I again went to the village office with this reply, the village officer during that time checked online and said that this was due to a technical issue, which has been rectified now. She further replied that when you pay tax for 2023, you will get a paper with the correct status of the converted land. But, when he attempted to pay the tax for 2023, the status of the land in the official records was again shown as paddy field. Even after three years, the issue has not been resolved. Due to this persisting issue, we have been unable to pay tax or utilise the land,” says Mr.Kumar.