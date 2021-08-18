For this dermatologist, a moment in history

After 34 years, Rahul signs on his parents’ photo preserved by Dr. Ashique

As a 12-year-old boy, K.T. Ashique had never realised the

importance of that photograph signed and sent to him by former Prime Minister Rajeev Gandhi. He had never imagined that he would be witness to history by getting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sign on that photograph of his parents after 34 years.

Excitement was palpable as Dr. Ashique approached Rahul Gandhi with the photograph when the latter came to celebrate Onam with the inmates of Gandhi Bhavan Snehasramam old age home at Wandoor in the district on Tuesday.

“Wow… it’s amazing. You have preserved this photograph.

Congratulations,” Rahul Gandhi said in excitement even as he signed below the photograph next to his father’s signature. “This is a moment of history. I never thought I would witness this even in my dreams,” said Dr. Ashique, apparently on cloud nine.

It was in 1987, when Dr. Ashique was a seventh standard student at St. Peter’s School, Ooty, that he wrote a letter in an inland card to the then Prime Minister Rajeev Gandhi asking for a photograph. “That was a time when we never had the modern communication facilities, and we used to write letters to our parents and folks every week. Out of curiosity, I wrote a letter to the Prime Minister too along with one to my father,” said Dr. Ashique.

He had nearly forgotten about the letter when, after two months, the school’s rector summoned him to the office. “We dreaded the summons by the rector as they invariably used to be for some punishment. As soon as I entered his room, the rector gravely asked me what I had done to get a letter from the Prime Minister’s office.”

The photograph of Rajiv Gandhi standing in a traditional posture

behind his wife Sonia Gandhi did not excite the 12-year-old Ashique so much then. But his father K.T. Mohammed, a teacher at Government Girls High School, Wandoor, was aflutter as he proudly flashed the photo among his colleagues.

Dr. Ashique, however, preserved the photo first by framing it, and then by keeping it in a folder as it began to fade. “It was on August 24, 1987, when I got the photo from the Prime Minister’s office.

Exactly 34 years later, I got Rahul Gandhi to sign on it. This is God’s will,” said Dr. Ashique, a dermatologist based at Perinthalmanna.

There was a small crowd at Gandhi Bhavan old age home as people excitedly waited for Rahul Gandhi to meet inmates. But Dr. Ashique stole the show as Rahul Gandhi and he shared the excitement over the photograph.