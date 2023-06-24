For the first time, Muslim Students Federation inducts 3 women to State committee

June 24, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Muslim Students Federation (MSF), the students’ wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), witnessed a historic moment on Saturday when three women students were selected to its State committee.

Until now, the MSF State committee had no women members. The women were working separately under an organisation named Haritha.

On Saturday, Haritha State president Aysha Banu, State secretary Rumaiza Rafeeque, Malappuram district president Thohani K. were inducted into the MSF State committee, marking the beginning of a new era in Muslim women student politics.

Ms. Banu was made the State vice president of the MSF, while Ms. Rafeeque and Ms. Thohani were made State secretaries.

“It’s been a historic moment for the MSF. We are looking forward to brighter days for the MSF,” said Ms. Rafeeque.

The Haritha leadership of Ms. Rafeeque and Ms. Banu had won their mother party’s approbation when it launched an ambitious life-support programme named Supporting Mantra to Initiate Life Enlightenment (SMILE).

The five-pronged SMILE project included mental health support system for women students, training in basic self-defence skills, strengthening and widening women’s education reach and imparting entrepreneurial skills.

