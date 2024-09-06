For Onam, Kerala government to release two instalments of social security pension as well as bonus for its employees

The State government will release two more instalments of the social security and welfare pensions before Onam, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal said on Friday. An amount of ₹1,700 crore has been earmarked for this purpose. As many as 62 lakh beneficiaries will get ₹3,200 (at the rate of ₹1,600 a month) each.

The Finance Minister also announced ₹4,000 as bonus payment to State government employees and teachers. Those who are not eligible for bonus will get a festival allowance of ₹2,750. Festival allowance of ₹1,000 will be provided to service pensioners. All government employees in the State will also get an Onam advance of ₹20,000. Part-time, contingent workers will get an advance of ₹6,000. Contract and scheme workers who got festival allowances last year will get the same this year too.

The disbursement of pensions will begin from Wednesday onwards. While 26.62 lakh beneficiaries will get the amount directly credited to their bank accounts, it will be distributed to others at their homes through cooperative banks.Mr. Balagopal said that the government was determined to pay at least one instalment of the pending pensions during Onam, even as the State continues to face severe financial troubles due to the policies of the Union government. The government has accorded first priority to pension distribution. Monthly pension distribution has been ensured since last March.

He said that 98% of the money required for pension disbursal is contributed by the Stategovernment, while the Union government’s share is only 2%. On July 10, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had announced in the State Legislative Assembly that the five pending instalments of the social security and welfare pensions, totalling ₹4,250 crore, would be disbursed in the 2024-25 and 2025-26 fiscals. Mr. Vijayan had added that two of the pending instalments would be distributed in the current fiscal and the remaining three, in 2025-26.