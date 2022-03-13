For Malappuram, this Santhosh Trophy is set to be a jamboree

Minister Abdurahiman releases tournament mascot

Minister for Sports V. Abdurahiman released the mascot of the Santhosh Trophy Football Championship here on Sunday. The mascot, designed by Pradeep Kumar from Kechery, Thrissur, was chosen for the 75th Santhosh Trophy to be held in the district from April 16. Pradeep Kumar will be given a cash prize of €₹50,000.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Abdurahiman said Malappuram district would herald the football tournament as a festival. “It is going to be a festival for Malappuram,” he said.

Vehicle campaigns will be organised across the district to publicise and popularise the event. A friendly match will be organised on the eve of the inaugural of the championship in which former footballers will be felicitated.

Mr. Abdurahiman also announced awards for news reporters and news photographers in connection with the tournament. The best reports and photographs of the tournament will be considered for the awards.

The Minister said that efforts would continue to strengthen the sports sector in the State. An ambitious project named One Million Goal aimed at offering football training to five lakh school students by former footballers will be launched soon, he said.

P. Ubaidullah, MLA, presided over the function. Additional District Magistrate N.M. Meharali welcomed the gathering. National footballers U. Sharafali and U. Abdul Kareem, District Sports Council president A. Sreekumar, vice president V.P. Anil, secretary Abdul Mahroof H.P., executive members C. Suresh, K. Manohar Kumar, and P. Rishikesh Kumar, K. Abdul Nazar, District Football Association president P. Ashraf, secretary P.M. Sudheer, programme committee chairman Tom K. Thomas and Malappuram Chamber president K.V. Anvar were among those present.

The Santhosh Trophy matches will take place at Payyanad Stadium, Manjeri, and Kottappadi Stadium, Malappuram, from April 16 to May 2.