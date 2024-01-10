For Ernakulam Rural police in Kerala, getting into shape will now fetch motivating rewards

January 10, 2024 02:53 pm | Updated 02:53 pm IST - KOCHI

Reducing the paunch and getting into shape may now bring rewards to the police in Ernakulam Rural limits in Kerala.

In a novel initiative aimed at incentivising fitness and encouraging the members of the force to strike a perfect work-life balance so as to keep them motivated and maximise their efficiency, the Ernakulam Rural police have introduced a system of awarding good service entry on a regular basis.

A four-member vetting-cum-verification committee headed by the Additional Superintendent and the Special Branch DySP has been formed for the purpose. Station house officers (SHOs) of 34 police stations in the rural limits will serve as nodal officers of the programme and will make monthly recommendations to the committee for awarding the good service entry.

ADVERTISEMENT

District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vaibhav Saxena introduced the programme taking into account the highly stressful and 24X7 nature of the policing work and after noticing police personnel falling prey to lifestyle diseases during the relatively young age of 40s. There have also been cases of suicide among the force.

“While work is important, work-life balance is even more so. We also want our team members to prioritise health since a healthy mind and body is crucial to efficiency. The idea is to motivate them to prioritise health by incentivising fitness. They will also be encouraged to spent time with their families after bouts of stressful work,” said Mr. Saxena.

Under the programme, the names recommended by the SHOs to be considered for the good service entry will be screened by the vetting-cum-verification committee to ensure that random recommendations are not made. The committee in turn will whittle down the list and forward it to the District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural). While the final list of meritorious entry will be published monthly, Mr. Saxena will take a call on the frequency of the actual award of the good service entry.

Behaviour towards public

“Apart from fitness and work-life balance, professional competence, integrity and behaviour towards the public will also be considered for the award of good service entry, which may be monthly, bimonthly or trimonthly as the case may be. However, if a complaint crops up against an officer on the list, the reward may be withheld till that is addressed,” said Mr. Saxena.

As part of the programme, the service of medical experts, including a psychologist, and healthcare institutions will be availed of.

Besides, police personnel will be encouraged to undergo a basic medical check-up in frequent intervals to assess their health and fitness.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT