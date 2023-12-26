Footbridge collapse: police register case against organisers of Thirupuram fest

December 26, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The collapse of a makeshift wooden footbridge, constructed as part of a Christmas celebration near Poovar on Monday night has brought serious lapses under scrutiny.

While nearly 10 people were injured in the mishap, the incident could have led to disastrous consequences considering the heavy influx of visitors the area witnessed during the festivities.

The celebrations at Puruthuvila in Thirupuram near Poovar, a scenic village near Neyyattinkara, took a tragic turn when the bridge buckled under the weight of the crowd.

The temporary bridge that was nearly five feet high was erected in connection with the Thirupuram Fest organised by the Thirupuram grama panchayat. The festival featured decorated Christmas cribs, ornamental lighting, scenes depicting the nativity of Jesus as well as an artificial waterfall. The bridge made of wooden planks was made to enable visitors to cross over to the area where the waterfall was on display.

According to the Poovar police, the structure was designed to bear a handful of people at a time. However, nearly over 50 people climbed on the bridge, resulting in its collapse. Police and fire force officials rushed to the scene to rescue those injured.

Among those injured, three persons suffered serious injuries and were rushed to the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital and a private hospital. The condition of one person, Laila of Kanjiramkulam, continued to be critical, an official said.

Following the incident, many of the visitors engaged in an altercation with the organisers and alleged serious lapses in the conduct of the event. They alleged no measures had been put in place to control the large crowd. Personnel from the Poovar and Kanjiramkulam police stations had to be deployed to bring the situation under control.

The Poovar police registered a case on the basis of a complaint by the families of those who sustained injuries in the mishap. Besides, the district administration is also learnt to have sought a report from the Neyyattinkara Tahsildar on whether the local body had adopted necessary safeguards in hosting the event.

