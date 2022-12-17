Football World Cup fails to lift the fortunes of airlines

December 17, 2022 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The demand for air travel during the football World Cup season has failed to lift the fortunes of airline companies, belying expectations of a windfall owing to the global tournament in Qatar. Though some of the airlines had earlier announced that they would press into service additional flights to bring football buffs back to the country after the summit clash on Sunday night, the ticket rates set by various airlines point to a subdued demand.

ADVERTISEMENT

Air India Express, the Kochi-headquartered low-cost arm of Air India, will operate an additional flight to Mumbai from Doha on Sunday. Air India had earlier announced 20 additional flights per week to Doha from Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai. However, a senior Air India official says the restricted issuance of World Cup match tickets by Qatar authorities has put a dampener on the expectations of airlines in India.

The officer says he himself failed to obtain a ticket for the showpiece final on Sunday despite best efforts. “It seems they have not taken Indian fans seriously, while their focus was mainly on people from other destinations. They have even cut some of their flights to India to cater to World Cup fans from other nations,” he says.

The lowest ticket rate for an Air India Express direct flight to Kochi from Doha on Monday is priced at ₹37,029, while one to Kozhikode costs ₹38,128 on the same day. So is the case with several other destinations.

Considering the relatively high fares between West-Asian cities and key destinations in the country after the COVID-19 outbreak, the ticket fares are not perhaps exorbitantly high. Had there been good demand for flight seats after the World Cup final, the ticket rates would have hit the roof, pointed out an official.

A senior officer of IndiGo airlines said the company has not introduced any additional flights to India or Doha as the demand is only slightly higher than normal, which does not warrant additional flights since the situation can be easily managed with the existing services.