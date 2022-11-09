Football tournament logo released in Thiruvananthapuram

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty on Wednesday released the logo of the Kesari Yoganadam News Super League 2022 football tournament in Thiruvananthapuram. The tournament will be held at Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium here from November 14 to 16. The Minister handed over the logo to Yoganadam News chairman (south India) R Vinod. Kerala Union of Working Journalists district unit secretary Anupama G. Nair presided over the function. Tournament general convener Joy Nair and KUWJ State treasurer Suresh Vellimangalam were also present. ADVERTISEMENT

