Football tournament logo released in Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
November 09, 2022 23:27 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty on Wednesday released the logo of the Kesari Yoganadam News Super League 2022 football tournament in Thiruvananthapuram. The tournament will be held at Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium here from November 14 to 16. The Minister handed over the logo to Yoganadam News chairman (south India) R Vinod. Kerala Union of Working Journalists district unit secretary Anupama G. Nair presided over the function. Tournament general convener Joy Nair and KUWJ State treasurer Suresh Vellimangalam were also present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app