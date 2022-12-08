Football coaching for lower primary students

December 08, 2022 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - KOCHI

Around 60 students, 46 of them girls, attend the coaching, which is scheduled twice every week

The Hindu Bureau

Football coach P.M. Manu training students at Govt. Lower Primary School, Ernakulam, on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R.K. Nithin

The parent-teacher association (PTA) of Government Lower Primary School, Ernakulam, has taken the initiative to introduce football coaching for some 60 students, 46 of them girls, twice every week.

The parents pooled in finances for the venture, and formal coaching given by a licensed coach got under way on Thursday. The coaching will be given every Tuesday and Thursday between 3 p.m. and 4.30 p.m. “We don’t want it to end like a coaching camp. We have a good PTA, and everyone wants it to run through the academic year,” said Sabu Jacob, headmaster.

The coaching programme was inaugurated by V.A. Sreejith, education and sport standing committee chairman of the Kochi Corporation. Councillor Padmaja S. Menon and Under-17 coach of the Indian team T.A. Ranjith took part.

