Football academy
Special Correspondent
KOZHIKODE
Argentinos Juniors, which produced Diego Maradona, is joining hands with a football academy in India. An MoU was signed here on Tuesday with Malabar Sports and Recreation, which is launching an academy later this year.
Argentinos Juniors, which plays in Argentina’s top division, will provide training to coaches and players to the city-based academy. At the function, vice president of the Buenos Aires-based club Javier Pederzoli and the club’s board member Kevin Libsfraint were among those present.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.