Special Correspondent

KOZHIKODE

Argentinos Juniors, which produced Diego Maradona, is joining hands with a football academy in India. An MoU was signed here on Tuesday with Malabar Sports and Recreation, which is launching an academy later this year.

Argentinos Juniors, which plays in Argentina’s top division, will provide training to coaches and players to the city-based academy. At the function, vice president of the Buenos Aires-based club Javier Pederzoli and the club’s board member Kevin Libsfraint were among those present.