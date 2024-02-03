Food streets to be modernised in four cities as part of project to ensure safe street food

February 03, 2024 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

As part of the first phase of the project to modernise hundred food streets in Kerala, food streets in four cities will be modernised, Health Minister Veena George has said.

The modernisation works will be taken up for the food streets at Shanghumugham in Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki, Kasthurba Nagar in Ernakulam and on the Kozhikode Beach. Administrative sanction has been accorded for an amount of ₹1 crore each for the renovation of these food streets.

According to a press release issued here on Saturday, the project is being implemented with funds from the Union and State governments. Ms. George said that the Food Safety Department is already implementing the Clean Street Food Hub project to ensure the availability of hygienic street food. The modernisation project will be in addition to that.

The project will be aimed at promoting food tourism by projecting the unique food items in different parts of the State, in addition to generating jobs and ensuring the quality of the food served. The project is being implemented under the supervision of the State Food Safety Department with the cooperation of the district administration and local bodies.

The points of sale will be functioning according to the norms as per the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. Proper waste management system will also be put in place in these locations. The first phase of work is expected to be completed in two months.

