GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Food streets to be modernised in four cities as part of project to ensure safe street food

February 03, 2024 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

As part of the first phase of the project to modernise hundred food streets in Kerala, food streets in four cities will be modernised, Health Minister Veena George has said.

The modernisation works will be taken up for the food streets at Shanghumugham in Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki, Kasthurba Nagar in Ernakulam and on the Kozhikode Beach. Administrative sanction has been accorded for an amount of ₹1 crore each for the renovation of these food streets.

According to a press release issued here on Saturday, the project is being implemented with funds from the Union and State governments. Ms. George said that the Food Safety Department is already implementing the Clean Street Food Hub project to ensure the availability of hygienic street food. The modernisation project will be in addition to that.

The project will be aimed at promoting food tourism by projecting the unique food items in different parts of the State, in addition to generating jobs and ensuring the quality of the food served. The project is being implemented under the supervision of the State Food Safety Department with the cooperation of the district administration and local bodies.

The points of sale will be functioning according to the norms as per the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. Proper waste management system will also be put in place in these locations. The first phase of work is expected to be completed in two months.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.