Kerala

Food Safety wing to step up checks on curry powders in Kerala

Special Correspondent Thiruvananthapuram July 29, 2022 22:19 IST
Updated: July 29, 2022 22:22 IST

The Food Safety wing will intensify checks on curry powder brands in the State to test for adulteration as part of the “good food is people’s right” campaign.

Special squads of the Food Safety wing will conduct checks in districts. If any batch of curry powders is found to be unfit for consumption, steps will be taken to withdraw that entire batch from the market. In that case, notice will be issued to both the seller and the company, and legal action will be taken for food adulteration.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The mobile food labs of the department will also be used for testing curry powders for adulteration. Steps will be taken if the samples tested show variation from the standards fixed by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Meanwhile, raids being conducted by the Food Safety wing continue. So far, 9,005 raids have been conducted by the department and action was taken against 382 shops, while notices were issued to 1,230 shops.

A total of 28,692 kg of adulterated fish, unfit for human consumption, were seized and destroyed by food safety officials.

Raids are continuing to check for adulteration in jaggery and edible oils as well, while fruit juice shops are being inspected to ensure that these maintain food safety and hygiene standards.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...