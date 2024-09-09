Food Safety wing to intensify checks ahead of Onam

The Food Safety wing has intensified its inspections across the State to ensure that quality and safety of food items and groceries are not compromised during the festive season when huge quantities of these items are sold or distributed in bulk.

The wholesale and retail production and distribution outlets of items like milk, edible oils, papads, payasam mixes, jaggery, ghee, chips, vegetables, tea powder, and lentil varieties which flood the market during the Onam season would be subjected to checks. Checks would be intensified in eateries, bakeries, wayside eateries and catering units as well as border check-posts. Label information of packed foods would also be examined.

Labs of the Food Safety department will function round the clock to ensure that substandard milk, edible oils, or vegetables from neighbouring States are not flooding the market. Mobile labs of the department would also be utilised for testing.

Special squads have been deployed at check-posts to check the quality of milk and milk products round the clock.

Mandatory licence

The department has issued warning that no food outlet will be allowed to function without the mandatory FSSAI licence and that stringent action would be taken against those violating the FSSA rules. The licence/registration should be displayed in the shops prominently. Health cards are compulsory for food handlers in all food business operations.

Complaints

Take-away food parcels should be packed only in food grade containers and label information should be complete. Consumers should also check the manufacturing and expiry date and other label information before making purchases.

Consumers can register any complaints regarding food safety or standards on the toll-free number 1800 425 1125 or in portal www.eatright.foodsafety.kerala.gov.in.