GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Food Safety wing to intensify checks ahead of Onam

More stringent inspection at eateries, bakeries, catering units as well as border check-posts to ensure safety and quality of food items and groceries

Published - September 09, 2024 09:20 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Food Safety wing has intensified its inspections across the State to ensure that quality and safety of food items and groceries are not compromised during the festive season when huge quantities of these items are sold or distributed in bulk.

The wholesale and retail production and distribution outlets of items like milk, edible oils, papads, payasam mixes, jaggery, ghee, chips, vegetables, tea powder, and lentil varieties which flood the market during the Onam season would be subjected to checks. Checks would be intensified in eateries, bakeries, wayside eateries and catering units as well as border check-posts. Label information of packed foods would also be examined.

Labs of the Food Safety department will function round the clock to ensure that substandard milk, edible oils, or vegetables from neighbouring States are not flooding the market. Mobile labs of the department would also be utilised for testing.

Special squads have been deployed at check-posts to check the quality of milk and milk products round the clock.

Mandatory licence

The department has issued warning that no food outlet will be allowed to function without the mandatory FSSAI licence and that stringent action would be taken against those violating the FSSA rules. The licence/registration should be displayed in the shops prominently. Health cards are compulsory for food handlers in all food business operations.

Complaints

Take-away food parcels should be packed only in food grade containers and label information should be complete. Consumers should also check the manufacturing and expiry date and other label information before making purchases.

Consumers can register any complaints regarding food safety or standards on the toll-free number 1800 425 1125 or in portal www.eatright.foodsafety.kerala.gov.in.

Published - September 09, 2024 09:20 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.