Food safety wing launches lightning inspections in Kerala

July 26, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The food safety wing has commenced lightning inspections across the State from Wednesday evening. A total of 132 special squads have been set up for the purpose. Some 3,500-odd eateries would be inspected as part of the drive.

The effort is to ensure that all food business operations in the State are functioning as per the rules and regulations of the Food Safety department. Officials will be checking the FSSAI licence, display of toll-free number for registering comments, medical certificate of employees, certificate of water quality and whether all food parcels are being sent out with the label indicating the “best before consumption” time.

