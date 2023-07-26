HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Food safety wing launches lightning inspections in Kerala

About 3,500 eateries to be inspected as part of the drive

July 26, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The food safety wing has commenced lightning inspections across the State from Wednesday evening. A total of 132 special squads have been set up for the purpose. Some 3,500-odd eateries would be inspected as part of the drive.

The effort is to ensure that all food business operations in the State are functioning as per the rules and regulations of the Food Safety department. Officials will be checking the FSSAI licence, display of toll-free number for registering comments, medical certificate of employees, certificate of water quality and whether all food parcels are being sent out with the label indicating the “best before consumption” time.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.