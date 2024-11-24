ADVERTISEMENT

Food Safety wing inspects catering units following complaints

Published - November 24, 2024 08:34 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Food Safety officials conduct checks in over 186 units in northern Kerala, issue closure notices to 10 units 

The Hindu Bureau

In widespread raids conducted in catering units across northern Kerala, Food Safety authorities have issued closure notices to 10 catering units which were found to be functioning in violation of the guidelines prescribed by the Food Safety and Standards Act.

A special task force of the Food Safety wing had conducted checks in over 186 catering units in Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod, Malappuram, and Wayanad over the weekend.

The inspections were held following widespread complaints about the lack of hygiene and safety standards of catering units which supply food for various social events and the increasing incidents of food poisoning.

Apart from closing down 10 catering units, 40 institutions were issued rectification notices and another six issued improvement notices. About 45 catering units were asked to pay fines.

Food Safety officials examined the licences of catering units, the medical fitness certificates of food handlers, water quality report, pest control guidelines, general hygiene, the raw materials stocked in kitchens and the manner in which food is transported to various venues.

The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
