Food Safety wing cracks down on Shawarma outlets across Kerala

The Food Safety wing has issued notices to 52 food outlets to stop the manufacture and sale of shawarma after inspections revealed that these outlets were not following the special food safety and hygiene guidelines issued by the department in preparing shawarma.

The Food Safety wing had last year issued the special guidelines to be followed by all food outlets in the making shawarma, as general laxity in maintaining food safety guidelines had put this particular food item at particular risk for triggering frequent food poisoning episodes in many parts of the State.

In inspections conducted in 512 food business outlets across the State, 108 outlets have been have been issued compounding notices and 56 issued rectification notices. The department is also taking action against 40 food outlets which were selling takeaway packs without affixing the mandatory label on the packs specifying the time when the food was made and the best-before consumption time.

The inspections have been held mainly to ensure that the special guidelines issued regarding shawarma making are being followed by food outlets. All food outlets should strictly follow the special guidelines for shawarma-making .

Apart from hygiene specifications, the guidelines state in particular that the meat be cooked continuously at full heat (15 minutes for chicken and 30 minutes for beef) uninterrupted. Pieces of meat sliced from the cone must be submitted to a secondary cooking step (grilling, baking) to ensure that it is fully cooked. Secondary step cooking can be in the form of grilling, baking in the oven.

The guidelines recommend that raw eggs are avoided for the preparation of mayonnaise sauce served with the dish, which often becomes the source of bacterial contamination when it is prepared and left out.

Only pasteurised eggs should be used for making mayonnaise or else branded, store-bought mayonnaise should be used. Mayonnaise once prepared should not be stored at room temperature for more than two hours . Leftover mayonnaise should be stored below 4 degrees Centigrade and should not be storied from more than two days.

It is recommended that after four hours of continuous cooking, any leftover meat on the rotisserie at the end of a business day be discarded. To prevent wastage, vendors may prepare multiple meat “cones” of small size and store it at proper temperature.

The food business operators making shawarma in their shops should be aware of the proper and hygienic manner of making shawarma and they should attend the awareness classes being organised by the Food Safety wing.

Shawarma takeaway packs should mandatorily bear the label noting the date and time of making the item and the warning that it is best consumed within an hour.

The officials have also asked all hotels and restaurants to voluntarily apply and secure the hygiene rating credentials offered by the Food Safety authorities.