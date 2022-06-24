Food safety squads to step up inspections

Legal action against violators: Collector

In the wake of increasing complaints, the Kollam district administration will conduct strict inspections at hotels and other food outlets to ensure food safety.

A total of 2,148 samples from various hotels in the district were tested last month and notices were issued to 399 food business operators. As part of Operation Shawarma, 120 food joints were temporarily closed. At present, the authorities are carrying out special inspections under the names Operation Matsya and Operation Jaggery to detect adulteration in fish and jaggery.

“Legal action will be taken against those who sell adulterated and stale food items,” said District Collector Afasana Parveen.

The officials have also decided to organise a food safety awareness class for cooks in schools and anganwadis. Comprehensive inspections are being carried out to prevent oil reuse in shops, and Kudumbashree workers will be instructed to collect used oil from small outlets and hand them over to oil recycling agencies. All schools, anganwadis, ration shops and Kudumbashree canteens have been asked to register with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

“Samples will be collected and tested every month to detect the presence of biotics in milk, meat, vegetables and fruits. Strict action will be taken against the use of chemicals in fish. Inspection at check-posts will also be tightened to ensure the quality of food items arriving from other States,” said District Food Safety Assistant Commissioner S. Aji.

Special inspections will be conducted under Operation Bhog to ensure the safety of the food provided by places of worship. As part of the Eat Right Challenge organised by the Central government, squads will be formed in the district to organise food safety and awareness programmes. A special team headed by the Subcollector will be set up for coordinating the programmes.